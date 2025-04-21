Ameren (NYSE:AEE) vs. SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Head to Head Survey

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) and SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ameren and SolarBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 3 6 1 2.80 SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ameren presently has a consensus price target of $99.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. SolarBank has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Ameren.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $7.62 billion 3.41 $1.18 billion $4.42 21.82 SolarBank $52.15 million 1.34 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -9.82

This table compares Ameren and SolarBank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and SolarBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 15.51% 10.34% 2.86% SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameren beats SolarBank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

