Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Update

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chijet Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.44% of Chijet Motor worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Chijet Motor Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CJET traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Chijet Motor has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

