Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 18,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

