Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTIL

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,475. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.59. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($1.11). Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

In related news, insider J. Jefferson Smith sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $49,274.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,837.60. This trade represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 36,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $172,033.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,096.29. The trade was a 25.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock worth $227,424 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.