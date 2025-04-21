Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

NECB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $31.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $298.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.