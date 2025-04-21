Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $56.05. 141,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,451. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $629.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,344.80. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,401.84. The trade was a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

