Best Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – April 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, AT&T, and Exxon Mobil are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically in the form of cash dividends. These stocks are often sought after for their income-generating potential in addition to any capital gains from stock price appreciation, making them attractive for investors seeking both growth and steady income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $4.18 on Monday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,176,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,077,192. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 133,045,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,868,846. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.43. 5,812,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,708. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,057,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $29.03.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. 6,582,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,929,412. The company has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

