Best Real Estate Stocks To Consider – April 21st

Capital One Financial, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, and Blackstone are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that are primarily involved in the development, management, or investment in properties. They offer investors exposure to the real estate market through publicly traded securities, often including firms like Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that manage income-producing properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,136,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,281. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.86. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,001,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,981,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,045,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,738,281. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.96. 3,778,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.95. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

