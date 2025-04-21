Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 21st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, Vistra, and Xcel Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that produce, install, or otherwise support solar energy technologies. They include manufacturers of solar panels, energy storage solutions, and related infrastructure services, and they offer investors exposure to the growing renewable energy sector. As the demand for sustainable energy increases, solar stocks have become a popular choice for those looking to invest in environmentally friendly technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.18 on Monday, reaching $223.19. 62,787,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,909,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average of $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $19.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $498.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $16.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.13. 1,532,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,246. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $132.11 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.67. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion and a PE ratio of 55.24.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $18.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.42. 2,068,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.92. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,165. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $11.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.63. 3,416,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,619. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,460. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

