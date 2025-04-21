Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 21st

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, and produce medications and other healthcare products. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of the sector, with their performance often influenced by regulatory decisions, scientific breakthroughs, and shifts in healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $31.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $808.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,435. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $829.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $819.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $168.82. 2,939,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $298.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.40 on Monday, reaching $420.10. 1,170,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $409.85 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. 8,405,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 19,783,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,407,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

See Also