First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

LEGR traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $50.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

