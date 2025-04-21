Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Drops By 23.2%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GTBP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.17. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,914. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

