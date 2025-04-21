Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,065. Comerica has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,438 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $82,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 543,400 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

