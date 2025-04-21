BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $20.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $855.56. The company had a trading volume of 461,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,923. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $748.02 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $930.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.89.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $467,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.