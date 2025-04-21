Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declines By 22.9%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 4,178,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

