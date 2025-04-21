Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 21.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 128,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

