Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 22.0% in March

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGIP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

