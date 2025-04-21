Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 6.1 %

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,710,096.92. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $90,704. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,977 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

