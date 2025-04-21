UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,599,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 808.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,817,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 2,631.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,617 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $8,105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 841.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 888,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 794,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

TIGR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.62. 1,832,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

