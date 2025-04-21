SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SU Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SUGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 2,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. SU Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

