Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 573009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEF

Telefónica Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,622,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 851,581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,429,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 982,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 258,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telefónica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 636,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.