ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $62.53. 1,520,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,649,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Down 9.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $508.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $19,759,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

