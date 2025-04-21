Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.95 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 164978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.66.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herc by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Herc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

