Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$220.00 to C$265.00. The company traded as high as C$245.55 and last traded at C$237.26, with a volume of 210396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$236.93.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.88.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNV

Insider Activity

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total transaction of C$357,620.50. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total value of C$108,540.35. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$189.96. The stock has a market cap of C$32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.