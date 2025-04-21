Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$220.00 to C$265.00. The company traded as high as C$245.55 and last traded at C$237.26, with a volume of 210396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$236.93.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.88.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$189.96. The stock has a market cap of C$32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
