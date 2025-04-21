SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 11157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

SunOpta Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$425.19 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.35.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.