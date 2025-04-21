Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

See Also

