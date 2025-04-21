Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,814,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,605 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.44.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

