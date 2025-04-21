Top Financial Stocks To Consider – April 21st

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Capital One Financial, and Salesforce are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares issued by companies in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent an ownership interest in firms that provide various financial services and products to individuals and businesses. Investors in financial stocks are typically influenced by macroeconomic trends, regulatory environments, and overall business cycle dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $22.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $427.10 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,904,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988,991. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 31,773,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,279,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.86. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $14.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,189. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

