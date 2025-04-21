Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares issued by companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks are impacted by regulatory policies, advances in medical research, demographic trends, and overall economic conditions. Investors often consider them for their potential to offer both growth and diversification in investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $23.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $430.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,781,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,699. The firm has a market cap of $394.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average of $539.93. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $427.21 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.86. 11,177,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,247,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,368,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,390. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day moving average is $309.80. The stock has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $25.05 on Monday, hitting $747.11. 825,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,894. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $970.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33.

