Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Manchester Management Co Llc bought 156,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,240. This represents a 58.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modular Medical in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modular Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modular Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modular Medical by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modular Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

Shares of MODD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,325. Modular Medical has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

