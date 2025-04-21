NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRXP. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 67,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

