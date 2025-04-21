Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.92. 859,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,407. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.