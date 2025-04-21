Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental General Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,011,000 after acquiring an additional 322,084 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,381 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 324,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 357,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. 520,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,106. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $870.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

