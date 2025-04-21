LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

SCD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 8.93%.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.