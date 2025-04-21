LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
SCD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
