Best Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – April 21st

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Microvast, Eos Energy Enterprises, QuantumScape, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks represent shares in companies involved in the mining, processing, or production of lithium, a key metal used predominantly in batteries for electric vehicles and various energy storage applications. Investors in lithium stocks are often seeking exposure to the growing demand for clean energy technologies, as lithium’s role in battery technology positions it at the heart of the renewable energy revolution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 868,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,960. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

MVST stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $640.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MVST

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,746,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 307,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,768. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Read More