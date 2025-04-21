Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 21st (AEM, AGF.B, ALA, ALS, AMZN, AXP, AYA, BBD.B, BMI, BMO)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 21st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$165.00 to C$185.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $306.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $272.00 to $240.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $252.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$155.00 to C$129.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$70.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$23.75.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$126.00 to C$107.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$220.00 to C$265.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $29.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$72.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $232.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$77.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$222.00 to C$182.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$57.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$289.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$23.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$200.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.32.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.60 to C$5.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $627.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$46.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$19.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$195.00 to C$180.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$90.00.

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $81.00 to $76.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $56.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$107.00 to C$141.00.

