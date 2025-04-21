Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 21st (AEM, AGF.B, ALA, ALS, AMZN, AXP, AYA, BBD.B, BMI, BMO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 21st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$165.00 to C$185.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $306.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $272.00 to $240.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $252.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$155.00 to C$129.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$70.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$23.75.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$126.00 to C$107.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$220.00 to C$265.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $29.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$72.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $232.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$77.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$222.00 to C$182.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$58.00 to C$57.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$289.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$23.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$200.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.32.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.60 to C$5.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $627.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$46.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$99.00 to C$112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$19.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$195.00 to C$180.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$90.00.

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $81.00 to $76.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $56.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$107.00 to C$141.00.

