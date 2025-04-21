Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 922921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2,156.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

