Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Trading Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 102,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 331,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 293.35%.

In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $46,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,944,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,513,418.87. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

