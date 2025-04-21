iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 217,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 112,370 shares.The stock last traded at $52.31 and had previously closed at $51.72.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

