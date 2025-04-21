Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.95. 407,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,288,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Innodata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Innodata Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $916.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.