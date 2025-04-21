Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.32. 899,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,825,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

