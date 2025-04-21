Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 7,227,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 36,543,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
