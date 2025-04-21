NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.53. 7,884,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 56,276,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.