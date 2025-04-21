Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Declines By 18.6%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 405,200 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.6 %

BRTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 68.90. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 2,697.08% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

