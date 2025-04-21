Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.67. 2,167,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,677,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,104,420.77. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 823,112 shares of company stock worth $5,754,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after buying an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after buying an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

