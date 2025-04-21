CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

CASI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned 8.58% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

