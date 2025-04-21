Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Critical Contrast

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Biostage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics $1.43 million 98.91 -$46.51 million N/A N/A Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Analyst Ratings

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perspective Therapeutics and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 1 7 3 3.18 Biostage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 567.54%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Biostage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

