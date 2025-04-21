Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.54. 1,477,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.