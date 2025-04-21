Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

BIDU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.54. 1,477,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

