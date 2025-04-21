Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE:OLA traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,234. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$16.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.07.

In other news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$2,650,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805 in the last three months. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

