Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 2,561,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,304,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 181.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

